Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ERO opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 224,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 125,819 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

