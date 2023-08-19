Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

