Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

