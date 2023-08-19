Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Issued By HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

ATNM opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $167.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $142,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

