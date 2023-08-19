Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for BGSF, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BGSF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for BGSF’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. BGSF has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. BGSF’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

