Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HilleVax in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.
HilleVax Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $478.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
