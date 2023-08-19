Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Issued By HC Wainwright

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

NASDAQ:INDP opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Indaptus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson bought 44,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $86,046.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,919.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson acquired 44,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $86,046.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,131,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,919.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

