Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

