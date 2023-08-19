Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Absci Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Absci in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Absci’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Absci alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Absci has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Absci by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,920,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 309,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Absci by 178.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 124.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 725,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 124,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 64.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 166,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.