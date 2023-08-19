Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $628.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.25. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

