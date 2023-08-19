Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Decreased by Analyst

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCSFree Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTCS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

BTCS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTCS by 98.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 173,802 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

See Also

