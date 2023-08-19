Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNTA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,927 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

