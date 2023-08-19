Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreased by Analyst

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CF opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile



CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

