Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Clene Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,234.32% and a negative net margin of 6,242.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

CLNN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,841,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,414. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

