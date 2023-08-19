Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.