Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

