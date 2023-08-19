Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

