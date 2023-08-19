Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Decreased by Analyst

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

