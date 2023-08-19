Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered by Zacks Research

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after buying an additional 1,067,831 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,932,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after buying an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

