Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Raised by Analyst

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for MAIA Biotechnology in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for MAIA Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for MAIA Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

