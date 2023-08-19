Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Increased by HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $160,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $279,500. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 678,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,141 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Further Reading

