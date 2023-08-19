Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Lifted by Zacks Research

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,113,706. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

