Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $237.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.