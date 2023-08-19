Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

ProPetro stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ProPetro by 102.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

