Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after acquiring an additional 445,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

