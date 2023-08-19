Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,738,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -582.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.