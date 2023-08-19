Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 326,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $76,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,334,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 594,418 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.