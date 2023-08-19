Raymond James Trims Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Target Price to C$8.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Optiva Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RKNEF opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Optiva has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.
About Optiva
