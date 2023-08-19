Raymond James Trims Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Target Price to C$8.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Optiva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RKNEF opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Optiva has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Get Optiva alerts:

About Optiva

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.