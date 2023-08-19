RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Head to Head Analysis

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $450,000.00 16.07 -$2.26 million N/A N/A LiveVox $136.02 million 2.22 -$37.47 million ($0.28) -11.61

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox.

94.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A LiveVox -18.55% -23.63% -12.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RESAAS Services and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

RESAAS Services beats LiveVox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

