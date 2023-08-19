ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 296,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 699,531 shares.The stock last traded at $166.64 and had previously closed at $173.71.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average is $216.72.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $4,648,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

