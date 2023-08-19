Reviewing CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) and Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) and Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONSOL Energy and Royal Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy $2.10 billion 1.28 $466.98 million $21.13 3.97 Royal Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.11) -4.61

CONSOL Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Energy Resources. Royal Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONSOL Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.3% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Royal Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CONSOL Energy and Royal Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy 29.17% 53.65% 23.34% Royal Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CONSOL Energy and Royal Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONSOL Energy currently has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Given CONSOL Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONSOL Energy is more favorable than Royal Energy Resources.

Summary

CONSOL Energy beats Royal Energy Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. Its CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore. In addition, the company develop and operates the Itmann Mine, and the Greenfield reserves and resources. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. Further, the company had 622.1 million tons of Pittsburgh seam reserves; and own and control approximately 1.4 billion tons of Greenfield reserves and resources located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Royal Energy Resources

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. is an energy recovery company, which engages in the acquisition of coal, gas and renewable energy assets. It is focused on owning, operating and integrating small to mid-sized energy assets, which present compelling short and long-term shareholder value. The company was founded on March 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

