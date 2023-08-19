Reviewing Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Livento Group has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Livento Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -156.67% -13.14% -11.91% WaveDancer -161.37% -270.78% -151.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Livento Group and WaveDancer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.97 million 1.98 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.81 -$17.75 million N/A N/A

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WaveDancer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Livento Group and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Livento Group beats WaveDancer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

(Get Free Report)

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About WaveDancer

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Livento Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livento Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.