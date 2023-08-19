Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,586,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.9 %

RHI opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.