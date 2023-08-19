Robert W. Baird Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $96.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

