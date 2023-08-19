Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $51.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $14,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $14,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,192 shares of company stock worth $48,475,650 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

