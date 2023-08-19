Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ROL opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rollins has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Rollins by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

