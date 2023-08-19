Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SGCFF stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Sagicor Financial has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.