Royal Bank of Canada Trims SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price to GBX 975

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HSBC cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $993.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

