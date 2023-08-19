Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) vs. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Critical Survey

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rubis and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rubis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubis N/A N/A N/A Aemetis -77.46% N/A -43.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rubis and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aemetis 1 1 3 0 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

Aemetis has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 152.86%. Given Aemetis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Rubis.

This table compares Rubis and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubis N/A N/A N/A C$2.68 8.75 Aemetis $256.51 million 0.79 -$107.76 million ($4.05) -1.29

Rubis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Rubis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aemetis beats Rubis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubis

(Get Free Report)

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Retail & Marketing, Support & Services, and Renewable Electricity production segments. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for fuels, chemicals, and agri-food products; and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, and lubricants. The company also provides infrastructure, transportation, supply, and services for supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities; and produces photovoltaic electricity. Rubis was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Aemetis

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. In addition, it produces and sells ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. Further, the company markets and supplies high-grade alcohol and hand sanitizer. Additionally, it researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. Furthermore, it sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners through its own sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.