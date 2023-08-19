Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a sector perform rating for the company.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

