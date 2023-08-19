Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Russel Metals stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $29.69.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

