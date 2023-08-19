SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.72.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $222.51 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $347.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

