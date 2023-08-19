SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SCYX opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

