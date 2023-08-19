SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SCYX opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $61,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

