SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.06.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. abrdn plc increased its position in SEA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in SEA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $18,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.