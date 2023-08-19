Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

