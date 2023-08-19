Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 61.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

