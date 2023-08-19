Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson Sells 980 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 234.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

