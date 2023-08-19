Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shore Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SHBI opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

