Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Declines By 6.0%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 17,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ADT Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ADT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,602,712,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $128,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

